Government works on long term containment of COVID-19

The government is working with all stakeholders including the private sector to develop a long term containment strategy for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji is one of the few countries poised to completely eradicate community based transmission of Coronavirus.

He adds that as soon as they decide there is a manageable risk to resume recreational contact sports, he will let the people know.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Prime Minister stressed that when restrictions are lifted, full scale tournaments will resume in a way that puts the well-being of fans and athletes first.

“While we wait for rugby’s return let’s keep cheering on the heroes on the frontlines of our campaign. Nurses, healthcare workers, Police officers, RFMF personnel along with our disaster officials who are helping win the war against this virus.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has already indicated that he wants to see more Fijians tested for COVID-19 before any decision on easing health protection measures are made.