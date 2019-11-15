Government working with Fiji Airways to attract high end travelers

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are working with Fiji Airways to get high end travelers into Fiji through a bubble arrangement.

Speaking during the opening of HFC Bank’s new branch in Martintar, Nadi last night, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted some of these new initiatives is aimed at generating economic activity.

“I think it’s critically important for me to convey the discussions we are having with our developing partners in particular Australia and New Zealand the discussions we are having regarding the travel bubble. There are some new initiatives with Fiji Airways about some high-end travelers coming to Fiji through a bubble arrangement.”

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum also stresses the importance of being prepared for when borders re-open.

“If in 6 months’ time or 3 months’ time we have a vaccine program and everybody starts flooding the market and if you are not in the right space you will lose out in fact if Fiji is not in the right space we will lose out. Look at Bali they are advertising $99 for 7 nights or 5 night’s meals thrown in for free. That’s what they are doing, they don’t mind making a loss for one year as long as they are getting a share of the market.”

The new HFC branch is located at the recently completed RB Patel JetPoint Complex.

RB Patel Group has invested over $13 million in the project.