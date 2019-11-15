Government continues Bula Bubble discussion with developing partners

The Fijian Government is serious about making the Bula Bubble work despite the re-emergence of COVID-19 cases in countries like New Zealand and Australia.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the Suva Retailers Recognition Night in Suva, confirms they are still in discussions with development partners.

He says contrary to some media reports, they have indeed expressed an interest in New Zealand to resume regular travel.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says until our border re-opens, most business revenues will not be what they used to be.

“Given that Fiji is COVID-contained, given we have gone over 170 days without a new case of the virus, given the exemplary job we have done at managing our border, and given the economic urgency of resuming flows of two-way trade and tourism, we are keen to see those discussions advance past the exploratory phase and onto practical progress as soon as possible.”

The PM says this year Fiji expected nearly one million tourists adding that border closures have cut off that flow of revenue and the ripple effects have been felt across every industry.

Bainimarama says due to COVID-19 Fijians have suffered and small businesses have borne a heavy burden.

“Our COVID-Safe Economic Recovery has kicked into gear, your doors have re-opened to customers, and shoppers have returned to spending their weekends in the CBD. But while things are slowly getting better, we can’t kid ourselves into thinking everything is back to normal.”

The Head of Government also honored the legacy and paid tribute to more than 40 members of the Suva Retailers Association who have operated for more than 50 years within the CBD area.

Some businesses recognized last night include Lala’s Store, Wahleys Butchery, C.K Patel, Yon Ton, Exportus Sutaria, Mansukh Jewellers, Deluxe Footwear and J.R White.