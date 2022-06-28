Government working closely with relevant stakeholders

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar [Source: Fijian Government]

The impact of COVID-19 is being disproportionately felt by women who earn less than men.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar while delivering her statement on the Fijian Government’s response to COVID-19-Lessons on Gender Equality for a World in Turmoil.

Akbar says two in three women in Fiji have experienced physical and or sexual violence from a male intimate partner in their lifetime.

Article continues after advertisement

“One in five women has experienced sexual harassment in their workplace. One in three women in Fiji have experienced physical and sexual violence from a man who is not their partner. This equates to almost double the global average. And if I had to say it in our Prime Minister’s words, this is a national shame.”

Akbar says the government is committed to working closely with women, men, boys and girls to tackle the issue.

She adds that they rolled out their efforts and immediate responses to COVID-19 and tropical cyclones to ensure access to quality response for all women, girls, and survivors.