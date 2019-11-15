Government will use all its resources to ensure equality

It is the responsibility of the government to use its resources to ensure citizens who are disabled or impaired in some way are assisted.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while officiating at the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the Fiji Society for the Blind in Suva.

Bainimarama says Fiji cannot afford to forgo the talents of one person who is willing to offer them.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Fiji needs the talents of all people and will leave no one behind as this would be impractical and immoral.

The PM says the constitution enshrines equality for all persons including the disabled, hearing and visually impaired.

To date, 27 students have attended the Fiji School for the Blind and other Society programs pursuing tertiary education.

13 are at USP where they have all specialized equipment and infrastructure they need.

10 are at Fiji National University and four are at Fiji Vocational Technical Training Centre.

The PM says ten students from the Society have earned university degrees in the last ten years and are currently employed in government and private businesses.

The Society was founded at the very same time that Fiji had its birth as an independent country.