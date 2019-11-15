Government will support upcoming generation: PM

The Government is preparing the emerging generation by supporting their initiatives, business ideas and hard work.

Speaking during the handing over of the youth farm initiative grant assistance in Ba, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says they are helping young Fijians to sustain themselves in such trying times.

Bainimarama says the recipients will put land to use and be able to earn income through the sale of the crops they grow.

He adds they will also learn how to run a business and may decide that farming the land is the life they want to live.

“It is a great co-operative venture because the Mataqali set aside land for the young people and the Government provides grants for equipment, tools, seed, seedlings, water tanks, fencing materials and other necessities.”

The Prime Minister has congratulated the youth clubs of Visamiti, Vadravadra, Vacidravi, Nasolo, Veisaru and Yalatinavou for receiving the grants.

Bainimarama says there are 185 members in all of the youth clubs, and the income they produce will be of great help to their families.