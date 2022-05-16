Government will provide for all Fijians

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

The Fijian Government endured challenges over the past few years to provide the best services to all Fijians.

Speaking during the iTaukei Affairs Na iLalakai program on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it takes quality leadership to foresee challenges and improve the livelihood of Fijians.

Bainimarama says they’ve conducted massive road construction and rehabilitation, they are expanding the rural electrification project, providing safe and clean drinking water, and various other developments or upgrades.

He stresses that anti-government remarks by various politicians and government critics will not deter them in their quest to achieve socio-economic productivity after the pandemic.

“Those critics are a norm in the lead up to every election for some politicians or those who want to stand again in the election, while others seek to consolidate their political status. I remind Fijians to be wary of various political tricks that will be coming from various politicians in the lead up to the election.”

The Prime Minister assured that more development plans are in the pipeline, and the execution of these projects will be prioritized in the near future.

Bainimarama says some of these issues surfaced during the recent Serua, Namosi, Cakaudrove and Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council meetings.