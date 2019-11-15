Government will not rest when it comes to development: PM

As Fiji reels from the global economic impact of COVID-19, government will not rest when it comes to continuing our national development says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking in Vunivau, Dama in Bua yesterday, Bainimarama says government is dedicated to building on the progress achieved so far to invest in our communities by giving Fijians the tools they need to overcome any obstacle.

Bainimarama made the comment while handing over a new mechanical harvester to rice farmers in Vunivau to address labor shortage.

[Source: Fijian Government]

He says with government setting its sights on a wholly sustainable agro-economy, rice will play an essential role in achieving this vision.

“Rice is a staple found on kitchen tables throughout the country. But all too often, that rice is grown thousands of kilometres away, imported from some far-off country. But there’s no reason that Fiji –– and our ideal climate for rice cultivation –– can’t make that journey from the rice paddy to our tables much, much shorter.”



Bainimarama adds, government is providing assistance every step of the way –– from seeds to harvesting and to milling –– to make rice farming as hassle-free and profitable as possible.

“From community-based farming to large commercial farms, we’ll get there by working together. And farmers like you, right here in Vunivau, are our most valuable asset.”



There are over 100 rice farmers in the Vunivau area, majority of whom sell their rice to Fiji Rice Limited.

