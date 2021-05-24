Home

Government will not provide USP grant: AG

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 19, 2021 12:53 pm

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has today told the parliament that the Fijian government will not make any contribution of grant funding to the University of the South Pacific.

Sayed-Khaiyum has labelled the appointment of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as the Vice-Chancellor of USP – illegal.

He adds given the gravity of the allegations of serious mismanagement against Ahluwalia, no funding will be given to USP until such time when a new VC is appointed.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they also want all the alleged breaches against the Professor to be investigated further independently.

“Fiji does not accept Ahluwalia as the Vice-Chancellor and will not provide any funding to USP for as long as he remains the supposed Vice-Chancellor.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are also considering our options to recommend to the Prime Minister to have a Commission of Inquiry into USP.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims Professor Ahluwalia’s desperate bid to drum up media attention and frame himself as a victim, has deeply divided the region.

He says in under two years in Ahluwalia’s charge 50 years of achievements have been out into dire jeopardy and Fiji was not alone in opposing the re-appointment.

