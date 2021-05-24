Government will not allow alienation of land

The Prime Minister is reiterating that his government will not allow for the permanent alienation of i-taukei land or land swap.

Voreqe Bainimarama highlights the amendment of the i-Taukei Land Trust Act will also meet the needs of many people wanting to lease land around the country.

The Prime Minister says there is a shift that needs to be recognized as more i-Taukei are now lessees who will benefit from the amendment.

“The State Lands Act use to allow for the permanent alienation of i-taukei land through a process called land swap. I-taukei lands were lost in Denarau and Momi through this. My government put a stop to it by amending the relevant section of the State Lands Act. It will not happen again.”

Bainimarama says provisions are in place to ensure the security of i-taukei landowners.

“My government has now put in place in the constitution that I-taukei land must be returned to i-taukei landowners if it is no longer needed for the purpose it was originally intended for.”

Government is urging landowners to disregard misinformation about the Land Bill and utilize this opportunity to improve their livelihoods.