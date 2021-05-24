Government will continue supporting youth

The Government stands ready to do everything it can to support the youth.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Youth, Parveen Kumar, during the handover of the farming implements to Muarara Youth Club and Naitutu Transformation Youth Club.

These clubs are from Tubalevu Village in Namara-Tailevu.

Kumar says the Government stands ready to support the critical role each youth plays in growing the economy, strengthening food security and sustaining the well-being of all Fijians.

“You are expanding the business arm and that is what I want you the two clubs that are here to please take this into account and see how you can expand your business.”

Kumar says the Government has assisted farmers whose livelihoods were destroyed during natural disasters.

He adds through this programme, the government intends to contribute to food security, grow our agriculture sector and help create a healthier Fiji.