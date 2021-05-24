Government will continue assisting Fijians: PM

The FijiFirst government responds to the needs of all Fijians despite continuous attacks from the Opposition and its former members.

Speaking on the I-Taukei Affairs’ “Nai Lalakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that Fijians are well aware of People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka’s move and will never follow blindly.

Bainimarama was responding to a statement made earlier by Rabuka where he said the Prime Minister should vacate his position as he has been leading the nation for more than 15 years.

“It is from the people that our country can gather the inspiration and the power to rise from this lowest point. Together we can shake free of the wreckage and ruin created in the last 16 years of misrule, arrogance, suppression and fear.”

Bainimarama says what Rabuka wants to bring will only take us back.

“Rabuka cannot achieve what the FijiFirst government has done in the past 15 years. Under my leadership, I always ensure that Fijians are supported and protected. This is why my policies go against the policies that have been there for ages. Sitiveni Rabuka was speaking against the government in Labasa and I am not surprised because we know how he led the government, He promises something today and changes it tomorrow.”

The Prime Minister says despite statements against the government, they will continue to help Fijians and this can be reflected in the 2021-22 revised national budget.

He adds despite the uncertainty brought by the Russian-Ukraine invasion, the FijiFirst government continues to provide the best for every Fijian and ensures that no one is left behind.