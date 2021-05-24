Government walks the talk – PM

The government walks the talk when it comes to helping vulnerable Fijians.

Speaking during the I-Taukei Affairs’ “Nai Lalakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government has spent billions of dollars on the needs and services of every Fijian.

Bainimarama says it is doing what it said it will do, and not just making empty promises.

“When they tell me that we can’t, I always tell them do it. When they say that it is very expensive, I always tell my officials that we can’t buy the lives of the people I serve, it’s priceless. When they say that the risk is very high, I always tell them that it is about time we develop our country.”

He adds previous governments were given opportunities to help Fijians but failed.

“Some previous governments did not make changes for the better, some didn’t know how to do it while some didn’t want to do it. But they’ve had their time. We want to ensure Fijians have what they need.”

The Prime Minister adds the government will continue to provide the best infrastructure and services to help Fijians and businesses thrive.