Government utilizes millions in eight provinces

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The government has utilized over $756 million in developing eight provinces around the country.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stressed that his government never forgets the people in rural and maritime communities.

Bainimarama says major infrastructure developments have been carried out, while education and social welfare assistance have also been provided.

He adds FijiFirst government walks the talk when it comes to rural development.

“$43million for the Province of Serua, $46million for Namosi, $75million for the Nadroga/Navosa province,$79million for the Cakaudrove province, $250million for the Bua province,$31.5million for Lau,$126.3 million for Lomaiviti. This is done by the government to upgrade the standard of living in rural communities.”

Bainimarama says they have achieved a lot under his leadership.

“My government attends to the needs of ordinary Fijians. This was never done by previous governments. The FijiFirst government knows what the people need and works accordingly. This is what has moved our Fiji forward until today.”

The Prime Minister adds development ranges from best health services to providing the best in the transport industry.

“We upgrade hospitals, roads, water and electricity, we have rural electrification projects. We know the needs of Fijians living in rural and maritime communities. We help support the Agriculture industry. This is what we have been doing to help families at the same time generate income for our economy.”

The FijiFirst government under the 2013 Constitution ensures that the i-Taukei people and their land are protected and that leases are equally distributed to all landowning units.