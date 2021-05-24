Home

Government trying to improve tenancy agreements

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 4:09 pm

A number of tenancy agreements that were entered into by previous governments were for long terms and were without proper checks and balances.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of the buildings that were leased out for 15 to 20 years were not built to the requirements of the government.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has been working to improve tenancy agreements in recent years.

The Economy Minister says they are now entering into three-year or five-year tenancy agreements.

“In those cases, we then have the landlord able to provide the particular service to us as tenants. We are forking out a lot of money in that respect, and we expect value for money”.

The government is calling for the private sector to construct buildings that meet their specifications.

He adds the private sector can put up the capital upfront and the government can then enter into long-term agreements.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government allocates around $35 million a year for renting office space throughout Fiji.

