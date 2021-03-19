Government tops-up member accounts beyond withdrawals 

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says $236.2 million has been paid under the Fiji National Provident Fund COVID-19 Relief Assistance program.

Bainimarama highlighted this while speaking on Radio Fiji One’s Noda Paraiminisita program, saying from this amount, the government has paid out $118.3 million as a top-up.

He says this has exceeded the amount taken out by FNPF members from their general accounts.

He says $117.9 million was taken out by members who are receiving assistance from their general accounts.

The PM adds that over 100,000 Fijians have benefitted from the program.

“We all know there are different accounts in the FNPF. What we have done is open some of these accounts except for the reserve account to assist those in need of financial support during these difficult times.”

Bainimarama says the government is aware that some general accounts now have zero balance but they continue to assist them.

“We are aware that some members’ accounts have dried out and we want to reassure them they will continue to receive through the government top-up. So the government is working closely with other stakeholders to identify Fijians who will need assistance.”

The Prime Minister says because amounts in members’ accounts continue to decrease, government top-up is expected to increase further.