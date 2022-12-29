Government to use the dismissed Bureau of Statistics 2019-2020 HIES

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

The government might use the dismissed Fiji Bureau of Statistics 2019-2020 Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES) for policy purposes, says Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He says they will look at the status of this survey as it was rejected by the previous government because they did not agree with the ethnic data that was incorporated in the report.

Prasad says he will have a discussion with the Bureau of Statistics and will try and confirm whether the report is applicable.

“That report was already released and so that data was already released but that report was discredited by the then government. Now what I am going to do is to look at the report, have a discussion with the Fiji Bureau of Statistics and I think those ethnic data will be very useful data and from a policy point of view of addressing poverty, you need to understand what’s happening in different sectors of the economy, in different societies and communities.”

According to Prasad, countries collect poverty statistics as it is part of democracy.

He adds that the government will encourage academic research.

Meanwhile, the previous government had challenged the reliability of the statistics and according to them, the bureau carried out ethnic analysis based on a very flawed system.