Government to shift offices due to traffic congestion

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is planning to relocate some of its Suva offices to Nasinu.

The Minister highlighted this during a budget consultation at the Fiji National University Samabula campus yesterday.

Sayed-Khaiyum says part of the planning is to ease the huge traffic issues during peak hours in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

The Minister was responding to a question raised by a FNU lecturer who expressed concerns about traffic during peak hours.

“So if we shift some of the officers out to the Nasinu area, then people will go against the traffic. Some of the key ministries, we are just about to finalize where they will be made. We will then call for tenders or expressions of interest, I should say, on finding the best location, who can build, whether it’s going to be a green building, all those requirements will be met.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says many civil servants live along the Nasinu corridor.

He says moving offices will also make it easier for civil servants to get to work.

The Minister also states that the government will continue to plan for as many double lanes as possible to alleviate traffic congestion.