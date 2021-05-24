Government to pay stall fees for Levuka vendors

The government will pay the stall fees for one year for vendors once the new $2.6million Levuka Market is completed.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the announcement at the ground-breaking ceremony at Levuka Town today.

The market which is situated at the old Levuka Market structure, next to the iconic Market Bridge will also include kiosks, eateries, a supermarket, sanitary facilities, and accommodation for vendors from Ovalau and Moturiki Island.

Article continues after advertisement

The ceremony is currently underway with guests including Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar, New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Charlotte Darlow, Australian High commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes, United Nations Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha, vendors and residents of Levuka.

The new Levuka market will be completed in December.