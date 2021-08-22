Government to pay for most BDM certificate fees

All Fijians can now obtain a copy of birth certificates including that of their dependent children from any Births, Death, and Marriages Office for free.

The fees for obtaining a birth certificate will now be paid by the government for the next 12 months effective from last Sunday as announced in the 2021/2022 National Budget address.

Parents registering the birth of their child can have a copy of their child’s birth certificate provided to them at no cost.

Late registration fees of $21.80 will still apply where births are registered after one year, and the government has strongly encouraged all parents to promptly register the birth of their newborns.

For the next 12 months, all Fijians can obtain a copy of the death certificate of their immediate family members without paying any fees.

All persons registering the death of their immediate family members can have a copy of the death certificate provided to them at no cost.

Birth or death certificates can be obtained without the payment of any fees from any BDM office, conveniently located throughout Fiji.