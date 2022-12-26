Government to look at overall taxation first: Kamikamica

Manoa Kamikamica.

The Government is committed to having a full trade tax review, says Minister for External Trade Cooperatives, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica.

He says they had suggested an increase in company taxes but they will need to be mindful because the Fijian economy is recovering from COVID-19.

Kamikamica says today’s meeting with the Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali has been centred on trade agreements that are being negotiated.

“But like any smart and wise government, we will take a look at the overall taxation system and then decide how we look at taxation, the plan is to have a fiscal review, the last one was done in 2006 or some time ago and so again we just need to relook at the whole taxation structure of the country and try and develop a taxation system that’s simple, easily managed and easy to administer.”

Kamikamica says he will now commence his work with the PS and other changes in the ministry will be discussed later.

He adds that he is not expecting an additional salary from his portfolio as one of the Deputy Prime Ministers as they had promised to reduce the salaries of Government ministers and MPs.