Government to lift ban on beche-de-mer

The government will soon lift the nationwide ban on the harvesting of beche-de-mer.

This was revealed during a talanoa session at the recent Cakaudrove Provincial Council meeting.

District representatives asked Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama if the government could consider lifting the ban.

Ministry of Fisheries officials told the meeting they have conducted consultations on the lifting of the ban in various communities around the country and have collected responses.

These, they say, have helped the government in making a decision regarding the lifting of the ban.

Coastal communities once reliant on beche-de-mer for their livelihood will find this a relief.

A ban on the harvest and sale of bech-de-mer was implemented by the government almost five years ago to prevent over harvesting and allow for the species to re-stock.

FBC News understands the lifting of the ban will come with some conditions.