FIJIAN BUDGET
News

Government to invest $144m in rural and maritime development

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 29, 2020 5:47 am
Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu [Source: Fijian Parliament]

Leader of Government in Parliament, Inia Seruiratu, says the new budget is all about changing adversities into opportunities.

Delivering his budget response in Parliament, the Minister for Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management says the government is committed to heavily investing in our maritime and rural areas across all sectors.

Seruiratu says they plan to invest $144m in the development of infrastructures, facilities and other areas of the various ministries in the rural and maritime sectors.

$5m Rural, Maritime Development and Disaster Management, $18m in the Ministry of Agriculture, $79m Ministry of Infrastructure, $3.6m with the Ministry pf Fisheries, $4.1m with the Ministry of Forest, $1.8m with the Ministry of Lands and Mineral resources, $9m Ministry of Health and Medical Services. We have always said this government will ensure that no one is left behind.

Seruiratu says there is a lot of potential in rural Fiji and there is a need to create the environment for this to be fully realized.

The Minister adds they’ve always prioritized rural Fiji and they will continue to do that.

Responding to the budget in his capacity as Minister for Defence, National Security and Policing, Seruiratu says national security is vital for economic security and development.

Seruiratu says there is a need to provide Police Officers with proper working environment.

“For the new police stations, they are not actually new because this are rollover from last year. If you go to Lautoka now, it’s almost half completed. Nadi should be ready if things go according to plan – by December this year. Otherwise, by the latest – this is if we get the supplies, February next year”.

Seruiratu says the new Nadi Police Station will be a state of the art station.

The Minister says they will continue to strengthen their policing efforts around the country.

