Government to fork out over $5m in assistance for Fijians

Government will giving affected Fijians two lots of $45 as grocery payment for those living in the Nadi and Lautoka area containment areas and also in the Suva-Nausori corridor, which will cost around over five to six million dollars.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be for who don’t get unemployment benefits and if they can’t go to work, as the businesses are not operational.

Also if the affected do not have a Fiji National Provident Fund account will be entitled to this.

The delivery will be through the Vodafone M Paisa and Digicel My Cash Wallet.

For the Suva-Nausori corridor, this will also be for those who fall in the category of no benefits or FNPF assistance.

For those who are outside of the containment zone, but cannot work as per directive from the Health Ministry, which impacts any occupations, can also apply.

Fijians will need to text their details including, their name, address, location, number of people in their household, their FNPF number, if they have one.

This will help teams to identify if the people are telling the truth with the telecos being able to verify if they are from the location they are claiming to be.

Sayed Khaiyum says people will also be able to phone in and also give their bank account details, but the preferred method is texting.

All logistics including texting numbers will be sorted tomorrow and this is expected to be rolled out on Thursday.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they want to start out from a smaller area to test this system and it is likely this will start from Nadi, from Momi junction to Lomolomo.

Meanwhile, Shiri Gounder, the Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, says the recent food distribution in the Suva-Nausori corridor was a big exercise.

He says 4430 food packs were distributed and all records were taken and each food pack had eight items.

Gounder says there was a large request and this had to be scrutinized as there was repeat request and also from outside the Suva-Nausori corridor and hence they went down from the anticipated 7000 to 4430.