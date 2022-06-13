Government to ensure stability

The zero-rated VAT items will continue in the next financial year to ensure there is stability in commodity prices.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says along with this, infrastructure development needs to continue as a lot of people need good roads, electricity and water.

The revised 2021–2022 Budget introduced a suite of policy measures designed to cushion families and businesses from the price-increase crisis and put momentum behind Fiji’s economic recovery.

Sayed-Khaiyum says a lot of roads along the Suva-Nausori route are getting fixed, and this was part of the overall plan that was announced last year.

He adds the Fiji Roads Authority is trying to carry out as much work as possible in the dry season and they have received positive feedback from Fijians.

”Wherever possible we find the fiscal space and we are carrying out the works. It has also helped us with the fact that the tourism numbers are looking good and the revenue streams from that are looking buoyant. Fiji Airlines is also flying on fairly good loads. So there is a lot of positive change, but we cannot simply rest on that. We need to be strategic about it and we need to have a long-term goal for it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are also focusing on other industries as they are looking at investing in the clean manufacturing sub-division.

He adds this got delayed because of the cyclones, but the Fiji National Provident Fund and other development partners are in talks.

The 2022–2023 budget will be announced on the 15th of next month, and the government hopes to have it passed on July 29th so that the policies can kick in on August 1st.