Government to enhance national response to climate crisis

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reiterated that Government is committed to enhancing national response to the climate crisis.

Bainimarama highlighted the importance of addressing climate change while opening the Nabukadra Seawall Project today, a community that has been struggling with rising sea levels.

Nabukadra is one of the many low-lying communities painfully familiar with the impact of the rising seas, stronger storms, and changing weather patterns.

Article continues after advertisement

The rise in sea level on the coastal community has claimed the old seawall that served as the community’s only protective barrier from the rising tides and strong waves.

The Prime Minister says the new seawall is stronger than the old structure using boulders, vertiver grass and mangrove hedges to protect the soil from erosion.

Bainimarama says climate change is a global issue that requires global solutions; solutions that Fiji’s leadership is helping to forge on the world stage.