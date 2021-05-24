Government to engage private dental practitioners

The government will now be engaging private dental practitioners to improve the oral health of all Fijians, including school aged children.

This will be done through government-funded access to private dental care for those who used to depend fully on the public health system for dental services and are not existing paying clients of private DPs.

The Fijian government realizes that regular dental care visits are essential to maintain healthy gums and teeth and avoid other oral health hygiene issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Poor dental health is also linked to a number of health problems, such as diabetes, kidney disease, and heart disease.

The government will be engaging the services of private dental practitioners to offer dental services to Fijians in the Lami-Suva-Nausori corridor, Navua, Korovou, Sigatoka, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Labasa and Savusavu.

The cost of these services will be borne by the government at an agreed price with individual DPs and private medical and dental centres and hospitals.

This partnership will also ease the burden on public medical facilities and grant patients access to high-quality healthcare more quickly without having to wait in long queues.

DPs must have a current, valid, annual practising license with the Fiji Medical and Dental Secretariat and meet the requirements of the Fiji Medical & Dental Council.