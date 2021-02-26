Government to continue developing iTaukei land

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government will continue to assist in the development of iTaukei land.

He says a number of completed projects have been designed to be climate-resilient.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds similar developments are being carried out in Tailevu where electrical cables will be laid underground.

“Some of these projects their designs were naturally completely climate-resilient in the sense that some of the subdivisions have had overhead electricity cables so we want to put them underground at least in those subdivisions because that’s governments new way of building resilience into our infrastructure.”

Other projects are being designed for Seravi in Vuda, Viseisei in Nadi and a subdivision in Tavua.