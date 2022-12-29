Government to continue China trade deal

Ariel shot of Suva City. [File]

The government’s foreign policy will be based on Fiji’s best interests, says Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

He says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is a seasoned politician, and he is aware of the importance of international cooperation.

According to Prasad, Fiji will continue to trade with bilateral and multilateral partners, including China.

“Engagement with all our international partners will be enhanced, will be taken to the next level. That’s what our government intends to do. It’s not about one country, it’s about international partners that we’ve engaged in the past.”



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad says the government will explore avenues for enhancing trade cooperation.

He has also asked for patience as the government tries its best to fulfil its role.