News

Government to continue breaking barriers for persons with disabilities

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 3, 2020 12:15 pm

The government will keep pushing barriers affecting persons with disabilities.

While officiating at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the day is about raising awareness on the issues affecting people with disabilities.

Vuniwaqa says the government’s commitments is clearly portrayed in the increased budget allocation every year.

Article continues after advertisement

“From $4.2million in 2016 to 21.8m in the current year. Budget like scholarships, sports runs, economic empowerment, bus fare subsidies, disability allowances, accessibility, mobility aids, capital investment in the disability sector tell us that we are moving in the right direction for an inclusive and accessible future.”

Also part of the celebration is the launch of the Council’s website and dignity kits for persons with disabilities.

The celebrations themed “Building Back Better towards a disability inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World” began with a march in Suva.

