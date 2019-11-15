Government to continue breaking barriers for persons with disabilities

The government will keep pushing barriers affecting persons with disabilities.

While officiating at the International Day of Persons with Disabilities Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the day is about raising awareness on the issues affecting people with disabilities.

Vuniwaqa says the government’s commitments is clearly portrayed in the increased budget allocation every year.

“From $4.2million in 2016 to 21.8m in the current year. Budget like scholarships, sports runs, economic empowerment, bus fare subsidies, disability allowances, accessibility, mobility aids, capital investment in the disability sector tell us that we are moving in the right direction for an inclusive and accessible future.”

Also part of the celebration is the launch of the Council’s website and dignity kits for persons with disabilities.

The celebrations themed “Building Back Better towards a disability inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World” began with a march in Suva.