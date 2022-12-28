Government to consult businesses and stakeholders: Prasad

The Ministry of Finance will hold consultations and dialogues with the business community and other stakeholders in the country.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad stressed this today while addressing staff at Ro Lalabalavu House in Suva.

Prasad says he believes in leadership that is inclusive and consultative.

“I want to assure all of you that you are valued people, I know that. You spend a lot of time and energy working for the people of this country and I intend to work with you, empower you and let’s altogether provide a leadership or economic leadership that is needed at this critical juncture in Fiji’s history.”

Prasad adds that Fiji has a new government and so the expectations of Fijians can be huge or different, so they will need to work efficiently to manage the expectations.

The Minister states that the civil service is a critical opponent of managing a country and this is why it is imperative to keep its neutrality and independence.

He also reiterated that the staff at the ministry must adhere to the law and ensure that every dollar that comes into the government treasury is utilized accordingly.