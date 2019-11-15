Government to cater for cost of quarantine

To date, the government has accommodated 355 individuals for quarantine at designated hotels since 28th March.

Currently there are still 221 individuals under quarantine.

In a statement, the Health Ministry has clarified that government will cover the costs for those individuals who will be kept at designated quarantine facilities upon their arrival into the country.

Anyone coming into the country through the Nadi International Airport is taken straight to designated hotels for a 28 day quarantine period and will be under the strict supervision of health officials.

The Government continues to pay for the accommodation and meals of Fijians coming from abroad for their full 28 days of quarantine.

This is a measure to ensure that there is no spread of COVID-19, especially from those coming in from abroad who potentially could have been exposed to the virus.

No family members, friends and relatives are allowed to meet with those who are under quarantine at these hotels and the Ministry is urging them to strictly follow the measures put in place by the government.

Fiji currently still has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Government remains on the highest alert level and will advise the public as soon as possible if more cases are found.

Fijians must remain on guard against COVID-19 and are advised to call toll free number 158 for any COVID-19 related information.