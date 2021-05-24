Home

News

Government to carefully ease remaining restrictions in stages

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 17, 2022 12:40 pm
[File Photo]

The government will ease the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in stages, after thorough consultation with external stakeholders.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya says in recent months Fiji has been in a good space in terms of managing the COVID-19 situation.

Koya says the government will only ease the remaining restrictions when and where applicable, and this also includes extending the operating hours of bars and taverns.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will look at things as we go along as we have done. We need to do this carefully. The only reason why we are in this such a good position is because we managed it very well.”

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says discussions are ongoing with health experts overseas and a decision will be finalised in due course.

The latest restriction eased was the three-night-stay requirement for travellers entering Fiji.

