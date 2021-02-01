Government to build new classrooms for Nukubolu Primary

Government will be building new classrooms for Nukubolu Primary School in Cakaudrove.

The good news was conveyed to the students, teachers and parents this afternoon by the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar.

Akbar says they are willing to build the new classrooms provided that a suitable site is located for the construction.

Students and teachers abandoned their school earlier this year after land cracks caused damage to the classrooms following TC Ana in January.

Prominent cracks have appeared all over the school building making it unstable and risky.

Classes 1 to 6 are being held in the Nukubolu Village Evacuation centre.

Classes 7 and 8 are learning in a tent.

There are 60 students in the school which is located about 20 kilometres from Savusavu Town.