Government to announce ministers’ salaries

The government will soon be announcing the cost of ministerial positions.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica reaffirmed that reducing government expenses is imperative.

Out of the 29 Government members, 19 ministerial positions have been announced with 10 MPs now assistant ministers.

Kamikamica says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be making an announcement soon.

“There is a possible cabinet sitting in the next couple of days and so I will leave it to the Prime Minister to make any announcement there but clearly in terms of the manifesto, we had committed to a reduction in ministerial salaries and we all know that some of the allowances were excessive and so there’s a commitment to look at that.”

Kamikamica adds with the reductions, costs should be around the same expenses that the previous government had accumulated.

He states that the previous government has been operating for 16 years with a lot of ministries held by certain people and some of those ministries have not been serviced accordingly.

The Deputy PM says they will try and resource the needs on the ground and with this, they are also planning to bring back the Public Works Department, the Great Council of Chiefs, throgh the inclusion of other ministries such as the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Ministry of Public Works amongst others.