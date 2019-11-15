Home

News

Government to address disparity in rural communities

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 27, 2020 12:22 pm
Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development Dr. Mahendra Reddy while commissioning a foot crossing bridge at Nabukadra Village, in Ra. [Photo: Supplied]

Improving the well-being of all Fijians remains a key government priority by removing hindrances to the development of rural and maritime communities.

This was highlighted by Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development Dr. Mahendra Reddy while commissioning a foot crossing bridge at Nabukadra Village, in Ra.

Dr Reddy highlighted that public service delivery is being brought to rural communities to address the disparity between rural and urban growth.

He also stressed the underlying objective was to provide equal opportunities to all Fijians.

35 houses or close to 100 people of Nabukadra in Ra will benefit from the newly constructed foot-crossing.

