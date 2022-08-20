Government takes cautious approach

The Ministry of Economy is taking a cautious approach to ensure inflation mitigation assistance is not taken for granted.

Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the priority is being given to the parents of students who are eligible for the assistance and not guardians.

“So, we have at this point in time said no because that can be opened to abuse. Somebody may say I’m a guardian but then the parents may also go and apply for the same child. So we need to ensure we give priorities to the parents.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have received over 2,000 online applications so far.

The Minister adds that those students on TELS and Toppers will automatically get $180 and other eligible students can also apply.