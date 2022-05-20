Government strives for unity and equality: Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while commissioning the Waidra Bridge at Baulevu in Nausori [Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the ruling government not only delivers infrastructure and services but has also provided the security, consistency in policies, and stability that are important for the development of the nation.

Bainimarama made the remarks while commissioning the Waidra Bridge at Baulevu in Nausori today.

The Prime Minister says the government strives for unity among the people by serving all people and all communities equally.

“We have enshrined every Fijian’s right to equal protection under the law, and we see that protection is enforced for all Fijians because no matter who you are, where you live, or your background every Fijian is equally deserving of your government’s total commitment.”



Bainimarama says this is the great promise of the 2013 Fijian constitution he and his team introduced.

The Prime Minister told the people of Baulevu and surrounding areas that the new bridge is the permanent fix to the many problems they have encountered over the years.

He says the $3.3 million investment was worth the wait as it is strong enough to support the weight of heavy trucks and will serve as a reliable connection between the community and the rest of the nation.

Bainimarama says farmers will greatly benefit from the new infrastructure.

“Baulevu, Koroqaqa and Waidradra together represent Fiji’s second salad bowl and now your agricultural produce such as ginger, vegetables, root crops and poultry can travel reliably in every trucks to markets in Nausori, to exporters and municipal markets.”

The Prime Minister also hosted a talanoa session with the people of Baulevu and surrounding areas following the commissioning of the new bridge.



The Waidra Bridge at Baulevu in Nausori [Fijian Government]