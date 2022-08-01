Government spent $2.6 million on general outpatient services

Government representative and economist, Kamal Goundar speaking at the two-day Fiji College General Practitioners Conference at the Warwick Fiji Resort.

Since June 2021, the government has spent $2.6 million to cater for the cost general outpatient services under the public-private partnership.

Speaking at the two-day Fiji College General Practitioners Conference at the Warwick Fiji Resort in Nadroga on Saturday, Government representative and economist, Kamal Goundar says 89,650 patients have benefitted from the scheme since it was initiated last year.

“So on average, around 1,690 patients are seen on a weekly basis that is about 280 patients daily. This is an increase from 15 general practitioners, whereby on a daily basis, they usually attend to 215 patients, but it has now increased to 280.”

Goundar says Government has engaged Fiji Care Insurance Limited to oversee the scheme.

He says all claims and submissions made by the GPs are forwarded to Fiji Care for verification before they are forwarded to the Ministry of Economy for payments.

He says plans are underway to streamline the processes under the public-private partnership with the launch of an online platform in August 19th, 2022.

38 GPs are providing free medical services to Fijians throughout the country.