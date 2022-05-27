Government makes huge investment in Bua Province

Government has invested a quarter of billion dollars in developing the Bua Province since 2014.

Opening the Bua Provincial Council meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the developments have been possible because of government’s steady and successful management of the Fijian economy.

In 2016, $228m was invested in the construction of the Nabouwalu-Dreketi Highway.

Government also provided six million dollars under the Nabouwalu Rural Electrification Project, five million dollars for rural water projects, just under four million dollars for new facilities for schools, nearly four million dollars in equity grants under the Northern Development Program, three million dollars for the upgrading and renovating the Nabouwalu Hospital and

$1.75m for the Nabouwalu Township and Foreshore Development.

Bainimarama says he firmly believes that it is a basic responsibility of the government to make sure every Fijian has these essential services.

He says as much as it is within their power, they will hear and respond to the needs of the people.

This he believes is why the Fijian people have twice elected his government – because they know his government cares going beyond what any past government has done for Fiji and knowing that his government will leave no one behind.