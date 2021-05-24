Home

Government signs MOU with Waitt Institute

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 7:25 am

The Fijian government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Waitt Institute to help Fiji develop a sustainable ocean plan.

The US-based institute creates and implements sustainable ocean plans in partnership with committed governments, local stakeholders, and communities.

Founder, Ted Waitt says the partnership will allow for marine spatial planning, blue economy planning and look into sustainable fisheries.

Waitt says the MOU is over five years with a long term plan to benefit future generations.

“A lot of people when they talk about environmental planning, it’s about somebody losing something and taking it away, we believe it can be win-win, and you can build the economy and the environment to benefit generation down the road.”

Waitt says during the five years they will also be creating jobs for several Fijians to achieve the purpose of the MOU.

He says he believes the ocean can recover faster from damage if managed well.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, says more than 40-percent of the reefs ocean have already been severely affected and the worst is yet to come.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji wants to be part of a blue solution and blue prosperity and build a sustainable blue economy.

“The signing of this Memorandum tonight is another fundamental step towards a better, bluer and more sustainable future.”

The Minister says Fiji’s commitments towards protecting the ocean should inspire others.

