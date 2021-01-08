Government shipping franchise expanded

The Shipping Franchise Scheme has assisted more than 17,000 maritime dwellers in the rural communities of Fiji to date.

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade Government shipping scheme will commence services to the Beqa – Yanuca – Vatulele route from the 11th of this month.

Upper Southern Lau, Northern Lau, Lower Southern Lau, Yasayasa Moala, Yasawa, North East Vanua Levu, Kadavu, Lomaiviti and Rotuma are the 9 routes serviced under the Scheme with 70 ports within the routes.

This newly introduced tenth route will open opportunities for additional 10 ports to be serviced.

An assessment taken by the ministry underpins the importance of ensuring safe trade, commerce and transportation of goods and passengers within these islands.

The Beqa – Yanuca – Vatulele route will be serviced every two months providing service to 14 villages.

The Fijian Government is facilitating this service with all costs borne by the Government under the Shipping Subsidy Scheme.

Fijians in Beqa/Yanuca and Vatulele are encouraged to make use of the service.

The ports for service include in Beqa (Waisomo, Raviravi, Dakuibeqa, Naceva, Dakuni and Soliayaga), Yanuca, and Vatulele (Taunovo, Ekubu, Lomanikaya and Bouwaqa).

Meanwhile, the ministry remains committed to ensuring these services remain available to maritime communities.