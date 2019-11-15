Government sets aside $500,000 for people living with disabilities

The Fijian government is ensuring people living with disabilities have comfort in visiting buildings in Fiji.

This as the government has allocated $500,000 to ensure this is done.

According to the 2017 Census by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, 13.7% of Fijians aged three and above are reported to be living with some form of disability.

Article continues after advertisement

The allocated money will be used to ensure buildings are made more inclusive and comfortable to the liking of people living with disabilities.

The Government in the new financial year has also introduced a number of schemes that assist people living with disabilities in terms of housing, food and other necessities.

Government is also currently reviewing a policy to ensure that the ongoing work done by Non-Governmental Organizations and ministries are well looked after.

People living with some form of disability have been allocated $2.79 million to be given a monthly allowance.

There are also 43 schools in Fiji that are now inclusive.