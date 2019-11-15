Government services made available to Kavala residents

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the $1.2m Kavala administration office in Kadavu today.

While officiating at the commissioning ceremony, Bainimarama says the new station will allow for birth registration by new families and Fijians can also notify government of a loved one’s passing, or certify a new marriage.

The Prime Minister says for decades, the development of communities in Kavala was an after-thought and never a priority.

Article continues after advertisement

“I do not believe in a Fiji where services are an ocean away from the people who depend on them. I do not believe in a Fiji where Fijians in maritime communities have to pack their bags, board a ferry, and stay with friends and family or pay for a hotel on Viti Levu just to access Government services. In the case of Kadavu, I do not believe one Government station in Vunisea should serve all of Fiji’s fourth largest island.”

He adds this will now change as a social welfare officer will be stationed at the new office in the first week of every month to distribute assistance to those who qualify.

Bainimarama says residents can also access justice of the peace services for the witnessing of documents and the station will serve as Kavala’s contact point to the rest of the country, a central hub that taps into the full, nationwide network of Government services.

The Prime Minister says they are committed to providing Fijians in maritime islands easy access to government services.