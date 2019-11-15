Government services made accessible for Fijians

Access to government services for those in Vanua Levu has been made easy through community visits by government officials.

In an effort to bridge the information gap and narrowing challenges faced by Fijians in Udu, Dogotuki, and Nadogo, the Prime Minister and Minister for women and other government officials are visiting these communities to deliver government services.

This is part of the government’s effort to connect with all Fijian regardless of where they live, their age, gender or ethnicity.

The services include matrimonial services, issuing of birth certificates and social welfare services.