News

Government sees potential in the Nadroga/Navosa province

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 12:55 pm

The Fijian Government has seen potential for growth and economic development in the province of Nadroga/Navosa.

While opening the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council meeting in Nahigatoka Village, Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama says the government is working towards improving the economic status of the province.

He says the government has spent over $70 million on various development projects in the province from 2014 to last year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama at the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council meeting in Nahigatoka Village

Bainimarama stresses that a majority of this amount was directed towards developing the greater Navosa area.

This includes the construction of a new Keiyasi Hospital based out of the Navatumali Government Station, the construction of new roads, rural electrification project, and the provision of safe and clean drinking water, among others.

Bainimarama says Navosa is one of the areas that used to be neglected by past governments for development purposes, however, the current government has changed its directions and is conducting more investment in the area.

He adds that more Fijians in the province have managed to secure their jobs back in hotels and resorts along the Coral Coast, after the re-opening of our border, particularly the lifting of the three-day quarantine period and pre-departure COVID tests, which encouraged more tourists to visit Fiji.

The Prime Minister says this achievement is attributed to the careful and thorough approach the government took to contain the spread of COVID-19 and our excellent vaccination coverage.

He also assured the landowners in the province that their lands are safe and remained fully intact under the 2013 constitution.

Bainimarama has encouraged Fijians in the area to invest more in their land for commercial and subsistence agriculture, as the province is dubbed as the salad bowl of Fiji.

