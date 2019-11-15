Home

Government secures 4 shipment of woodchips

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 30, 2020 11:15 am
Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu [right].

The Fijian government has secured four woodchip shipments to China.

The announcement was made by Minister for Forestry Osea Naiqamu in Labasa this morning.

He says this is happening after a lapse of four years and the first in Fiji’s history to secure not one but four shipments.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to forestry stakeholders in Labasa, Naiqamu said the government is doing its best to rejuvenate the sector.

He says to secure the shipment is one thing, and it’s another for stakeholders to put their differences aside and work together.

Fiji Pine Group CEO Vimlesh Kumar says they worked hard with the Ministry of Forestry to secure the shipment.

The last woodchip shipment from the Wairiki Mill to China was in February 2016.

Japan has always been Fiji’s traditional buyer since 1987 but due to COVID-19, Japan’s demand for woodchip products slumped and they cannot take the contracted volume.

He adds, China is willing to take additional shipments.

