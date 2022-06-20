Government reviews overseas work selection criteria

[Source: Supplied]

The government, through the Ministry of Employment, will review its overseas work selection criteria.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is to ensure that work opportunities from Australia and New Zealand will be distributed evenly to provinces and communities.

Bainimarama says the government is also ready to support applicants who meet the criteria for both schemes.

“The people from Lau questioned how the government is choosing those that will be part of the New Zealand Seasonal Employers Scheme and the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility. We are making a few changes and this will ensure that those eligible will go. We have a work-ready pool and this will be provided to employers.

Bainimarama says this will also ensure that people, especially women, from rural and maritime areas are also part of the initiative.

Fijians that are currently part of the two schemes work as caregivers, are in the meat industry, hotels and restaurants, to name a few.