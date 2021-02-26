Government revenue declines by 50 percent

There is less money available to be able to carry out the developments needed in the country.

Speaking at the Fiji Building Designers Association workshop, Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate, highlighted that due to the effects of COVID-19 the government revenue has declined by 50 percent.

Usamate says despite the reduction in revenue from taxes and duty, the government is still ensuring that those in need of assistance get it.

“That revenue is now halved. That means there is less money available to provide the sort of development we need for this country. Whether it’s for roads, water or electricity. But at the same time, the government is still maintaining the amount of money they give to the people to help them sustain their lives. These are education, social welfare, and all other provisions.”

Usamate says the government is working in collaboration with various stakeholders to ensure that people have jobs to enable the economy to get back on track.

He says the building industry can help the economy get back on track and every individual needs to do things right.

More than 100 building design consultants and technicians are part of the one-day workshop in Suva today.