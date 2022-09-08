Government remains committed to improving the quality: Koya

[Source: Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission]

Growing international demand for near-shore outsourcing services presents opportunities in Fiji as the regional outsourcing hub.

Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya says Fiji’s renowned culture of hospitality and resourcefulness means that it is well positioned to deliver exceptional value for clients.

Koya says the best resource is Fiji’s dynamic human capital.

“Fiji has a young, multicultural, vibrant, and well-educated workforce, with 70 percent of our population under the age of 40 and a literacy rate of 96 percent.”

Koya says the 2022/23 budget provides numerous regulatory changes, with a focus on economic diversification, making Fiji a more viable environment for doing business.

He adds that the government is committed to improving the quality and efficiency of service delivery through reforms, including better connectivity and accessibility to technology.

The Minister says the government will maintain measures and policy interventions to ensure that the Fijian economy remains buoyant.